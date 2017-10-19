Yuvraj Singh Named In Domestic Violence Case By Sister-In-Law

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday was named in a domestic violence complaint filed by his sister-in-law Akanksha Sharma. Akanksha, wife of Yuvraj's brother Zorawar, has filed a petition against the cricketer, his mother and brother under the domestic violence act in a court. Akanksha, who was a contestant in the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Season 10 last year, accused her husband and mother-in-law of "mental and financial torture" and alleged that Yuvraj remained a "mute spectator", according to her lawyer.

A court in Gurugram has issued a notice to Yuvraj and his family to respond by October 21 when the first hearing on the case will take place.

In a statement on Wednesday, the counsel for Yuvraj Singh, his mother and brother, Damanbir Singh Sobti, claimed the complaint was "malafide, baseless and time barred".

"She (Akanksha) had left her matrimonial house admittedly in September, 2015 and has now chosen to file this petition in the end of 2017," the lawyer said.

Akanksha Sharma, a Gurgaon resident, has alleged that she was under pressure from her in-laws who wanted her to have a baby.

According to Akanksha Sharma's lawyer Swati Singh Malik, "Domestic violence does not mean just physical violence. It also means mental and financial torture...Yuvraj was a mute spectator to the sufferings caused to my client by Zorawar and his mother."

Gurgaon Police Chief PRO and ACP Manish Sehgal told PTI that they had not yet got any directions from the court to register an FIR. "The woman has not approached us directly with a complaint against Yuvraj Singh and his family members," he said.

"Akanksha has filed a petition under Section 25 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 and my clients have been arrayed as respondents and their counsel shall appear on their behalf on the date fixed before the court in Gurgaon," Yuvraj Singh's lawyer said.

(With PTI Inputs)