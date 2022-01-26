The cricket fraternity congratulated Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech after the couple were blessed with a baby boy. Former India cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Rahul Sharma, Parvinder Awana took to Twitter to extend their best wishes to Yuvraj and his family.

Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan wrote in Punjabi, "Congratulations to the boy's father and mother, very happy for you both."

"Warmest wishes to the lucky parents. Bahut bahut mubarak bhai," wrote Kaif.

"Many congratulations brother. I'm sure you will be an amazing father. Lots of love to the little one. Regards to bhabhi," tweeted Irfan Pathan.

"Many many congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 paaji," wrote Awana.

"Congratulations paaji and bhabhi ji," tweeted Rahul Sharma.

On Tuesday night, Yuvraj took to Twitter and wrote, "To all our fans, family and friends. We are elated to share that today God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world."

Yuvraj and Hazel had tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in 2016.

Hazel has appeared in Bollywood films like 'Bodyguard' starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She then appeared in the reality TV show 'Big Boss' in 2013.

Yuvraj, a two-time World Cup winner - 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup - announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019. Since then he has then been seen playing in different leagues.

Last year, the southpaw featured in the Road Safety World Series, where he was a part of the team led by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

(With ANI inputs)