Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif lauded Virat Kohli for his remarkable run in ODIs, saying the star batter's fitness, hunger, dedication and consistency are qualities that the youth can learn from. Kaif recalled the criticism Kohli faced after being dismissed for consecutive ducks during India's tour of Australia, with some questioning whether the former India captain could continue at the highest level. "I still remember when Virat Kohli was out for consecutive ducks twice in Australia; people started commenting that Virat Kohli can no longer do it and should retire.

Since then, do you know what Virat Kohli has done? Since then, he has played 11 innings, scored over 900 runs, including four centuries-and I am talking about ODIs," Kaif said in a video shared on his X handle.

Kaif highlighted that Kohli has achieved these numbers despite playing only 11 ODI innings in a year and not featuring in Tests or T20Is.

"In one year, he played only 11 innings, which means about one match per month. Normally, there aren't so few matches. Despite playing just one match a month, and despite not playing Tests or T20Is, look at the way he batted in this match.

He is known as a boundary hitter, but in this match, Virat Kohli hit nine sixes," he added.

15k ODI runs for the King. His last 11 ODI scores are 74 n.o 135, 102, 65 n.o 93, 23, 124, 5, 65, 74, 139 n.o in this game. At the age of 37, he has been in the form of his life. Virat Kohli, what a player. pic.twitter.com/wnc82U6V1X — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 27, 2026





Kaif also praised Kohli's unbeaten 139 off 88 balls, which included nine sixes and 10 fours during the first ODI against the West Indies, which helped the Men in Blue chase down the target of 296 runs.

"Nine sixes, ten fours, 139 not out off just 88 balls. He has never done this before-this is something new, a new avatar that Virat Kohli has brought out. If your bat works, no one can touch you. Virat Kohli made up his mind about this. He plays in the IPL, becomes a back-to-back champion with RCB, and wins Man of the Match in both finals," the former cricketer said.

Kaif further said Kohli's performances in ODIs demonstrated his commitment to the format and his ability to maintain a high standard.

"Here, in ODIs, he scores runs in every match. He is doing a fantastic job. That is why I say, what can youth learn from him? Youth can learn fitness. Youth can learn hunger, dedication, penance, hard work, and how to maintain that standard," he said.

"Whenever he puts on the blue jersey for India, his ultimate goal is to remain not out and win the match. That is Virat Kohli. This is what you can learn from him. Many congratulations on reaching 15,000 runs-well done, Virat Kohli, and all the best for the future," Kaif concluded.

Kohli's sensational knock not only helped India in the chase but also saw the right-handed batter breach the 15,000-run mark in ODI cricket and register his 86th international century. He also rewrote several records during his memorable innings.

Chasing a target of 296, Kohli remained unbeaten on 139 off 88 balls, smashing 10 fours and nine sixes at a strike rate of over 157. His nine sixes were the most he has hit in a single ODI innings. With the knock, Kohli's ODI tally rose to 15,080 runs in 315 matches and 303 innings, at an imposing average of 59.13. His record includes 55 centuries and 79 fifties, with a highest score of 183.

Earlier, batting first, the West Indies set India a target of 296 after Justin Greaves scored a century and Amir Jangoo remained unbeaten on 58 off 43 balls.

The West Indies got off to a strong start with a 135-run opening partnership, but India's bowlers managed to keep the opposition below the 300-run mark. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming four wickets.

During India's chase, captain Shubman Gill also produced a strong batting performance, scoring 110 and providing India with a solid foundation.

However, Kohli took centre stage with his unbeaten 139, guiding India towards the target while completing another significant milestone in his illustrious ODI career.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain Vs Argentina | Dani Olmo On WC Triumph: 'Wanted To Set An Example For The Next Generation'