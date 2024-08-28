Pakistan's loss against Bangladesh has been widely criticised. Despite being in a decent position, Pakistan could not stop Bangladesh's march and slumped to their first loss against the team in the longest format. Pakistan's batting crumbled on a pitch that had been unresponsive over the first four days until small cracks started to appear that were exploited by Bangladesh's spinners. The hosts also paid for not including a frontline spinner as they fell to the fifth defeat in their past nine home matches, with four draws.

Their leading batsmen also failed, with Babar Azam making only 22 and skipper Masood 14.

"Your own performance is nothing. Who will listen to you? From 2020 till now, you have got three fifties. You are making a fool of Pakistan public. This is your turn, show some maturity. You are not that Shan Masood of U-19 and U-16 level," Shehzad said in a video.

Shehzad was also angry after he got out and showed his dissent in the dressing room. Shehzad blasted Masood for this too.

"There are certain norms when you become Pakistan captain. You can't show dissent like that. Are you playing in a gully? You were saying you wer not out after getting out. You are notorious for not accepting that you are out since the under-19 days. You have taken such players in the team who are selfish, do conspiracies, are always after captaincy. You are losing with the same boys, why haven't you introduced new boys?"

Pakistan and Bangladesh have been fined and docked World Test Championship points over slow over rates during the first Test in Rawalpindi, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said Monday.

Bangladesh achieved their first victory over Pakistan in 14 Tests with a thumping 10-wicket win on Sunday after both teams struggled in hot conditions on a flat Rawalpindi pitch.

Out-of-favour Pakistan star Ahmed Shehzad blasted Masood for his captaincy.

"Hosts Pakistan were found to be six overs short and lost six WTC points, while visitors Bangladesh were docked three points after being found three overs short of the acceptable rate," the ICC said in a release.

Pakistan's players were also fined 30 percent of their match fee and the Bangladeshis 15 percent, it said.

Pakistan slumped to eighth in the nine-team WTC points table after the defeat, while Bangladesh are seventh.

Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan was also fined 10 percent of his match fee and received a demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

With AFP inouts