In March 2023, former India opener Virender Sehwag shared a hilarious anecdote involving Sachin Tendulkar and ex-Pakistan pace star Shoaib Akhtar. Both India and Pakistan are currently at loggerheads due to the political tensions between the two nations. However, there was a high time when both India and Pakistan used to face each other in bilateral series and gave brilliant cricketing moments to the fans.

Sehwag opened up about a moment when a drunk Shoaib Akhtar was trying to lift the Master Blaster on his shoulder and miserably failed in his attempt.

"In a party that was held for Indian and Pakistani cricketers in Lucknow, Akhtar had one too many drinks and he tried to lift Tendulkar. However, Tendulkar was quite heavy for him, and both of them ended up falling on the ground. I could not stop laughing at the incident," Sehwag had said at News 18 Chaupal.

The incident left Akhtar extremely embarrassed and Sehwag kept teasing him that his career is over as he could have injured a legend like Sachin. The Pakistan cricket team pacer was scared that Sachin will complain to the BCCI and he decided to ask for forgiveness from the Master Blaster.

"I used to tease him a lot. You are out, your career is over. You have dropped our top player. And he was scared, he kept following Sachin everywhere saying sorry and even fell down at his feet. Still, me and Sachin, whenever we sit together, we go back to the incident and laugh about it," Sehwag said.

Earlier, Akhtar also shared his side of the story during an interaction with SportsKeeda and stated that he was left embarrassed

after the incident.

"I managed to lift him but then he slipped from my hands. Tendulkar fell down, not that badly, but I thought to myself that 'I am dead'. I feared that if Sachin Tendulkar gets unfit or injured, I would never get an Indian Visa. The Indians would never allow me to come back to the country or would burn me alive."

"When he fell down I really thought I am done for life. I remember Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh were also there and they were telling me, 'what are you doing man?' And I responded saying 'I don't really know, it just happened.'