Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram sent his wishes for Sachin Tendulkar, who has been hospitalised with Covid-19, hoping that Tendulkar would "hit Covid-19 for a six" like he used to battle world's best bowlers when he was 16 years old. Akram quote-tweeted Tendulkar's tweet where the former India captain had shared the news of his hospitalisation and wrote: "Even when you were 16, you battled world's best bowlers with guts and aplomb... so I am sure you will hit Covid-19 for a SIX! Recover soon master! Would be great if you celebrate India's World Cup 2011 anniversary with doctors and hospital staff... do send me a pic!"

Even when you were 16, you battled world's best bowlers with guts and aplomb... so I am sure you will hit Covid-19 for a SIX! Recover soon master! Would be great if you celebrate India's World Cup 2011 anniversary with doctors and hospital staff... do send me a pic! https://t.co/ICO3vto9Pb — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) April 2, 2021

Tendulkar was tested positive for Covid-19 last week and he said on Friday that he had been hospitalised "as a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice."

"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Tendulkar was one of the four players who played for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series recently to have tested positive for the virus.

Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and Subramaniam Badrinath have also tested positive for Covid-19.

Promoted

Akram and Tendulkar were involved in many a memorable battle when they played for their respective teams and were face-to-face in high-profile India-Pakistan clashes in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Akram retired after the 2003 World Cup while Tendulkar retired from all formats of the game a decade later in 2013.