Sachin Tendulkar, who last week revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus, tweeted on Friday, saying that he had been hospitalised "as a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice". The cricketing great said he hoped to be back home "in a few days". "Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter. The legendary batsman also wished his teammates and "all Indians" on the 10th anniversary of India's 2011 World Cup triumph.

Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2021

On March 27, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Saying he was tested after showing "mild symptoms", Tendulkar quarantined himself at home.

He also said that all others at his house had tested negative.

Sachin Tendulkar had recently participated in the Road Safety World Series T20 tournament where he captained the India Legends team.

Three other members of the India Legends squad -- Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and Subramaniam Badrinath -- have also tested positive for coronavirus.

The tournament was held in Raipur with fans present in the stadium.