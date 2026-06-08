India women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur did not miss the opportunity to pull a reporter's leg when asked if the upcoming T20 World Cup could be her last. Harmanpreet has a knack for keeping things simple, even as the noise surrounding her future in the national team, especially in the T20 format, has been a frequent topic of discussion. However, as a reporter began enquiring if Harmanpreet has another World Cup in her, the India captain countered by asking if the reporter thought she should quit. The reporter quickly backtracked, saying he was just checking on her plans and was glad she did not feel the time had come to move on.

The reporter had only begun to ask, that too rather hesitatingly, if the 2026 T20 World Cup is going to be her last. Harmanpreet intervened and the incident turned out to be a spectacle for everyone in the press room.

Harmanpreet: “Why?”

Reporter: “Just asking, just checking. Glad to see it's not.”

Harmanpreet: “Do you think I should stop?”

Reporter: “Not at all, just asking.”

Harmanpreet: “Then why are you asking?” (leaving the entire press room in splits)

Reporter is bang on

Harmanpreet Kaur is a liability in this team

Even last odi wc she hardly played impactfull knocks



pic.twitter.com/XjhraGCdxf — Keshava (@Keshav367212606) June 7, 2026

Having won the ODI World Cup at home, Harmanpreet's India have their eyes set on their first Women's T20 World Cup title in England and Wales. Expectations from all quarters are sky-high as the Indian women prepare to take the field on June 14 against Pakistan in Birmingham.

However, Harmanpreet insists that one thing has still not changed: the importance of not letting outside expectations distract the team from their usual process to achieve glory.

"With success naturally comes more expectations, but I see that as a positive sign for women's cricket. It shows that people are emotionally invested in the team and are following our journey closely.

"Personally, I try not to think too much about outside pressure. My focus remains on preparation, contributing to the team, and staying present in the moment. Over the years, I have realised that expectations will always exist at this level, and the key is to not let them distract you from your process.

"It is also very encouraging to see more fans engaging with women's cricket now. Growing support motivates all of us to keep improving and performing consistently," Harmanpreet said.

Even though India suffered a series of losses in South Africa in the run-up to the 12-team mega event, the extensive hard work done at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru was, by Harmanpreet's account, as thorough a preparation as she has ever been a part of, not just in terms of skill work, but also in terms of role clarity and mental readiness.

With IANS Inputs

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