After Australia skipper Pat Cummins disagreed with Rohit Sharma's desire to play a three-match series in the next cycle of the World Test Championship final, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has also criticised the India captain for coming up with such a suggestion and stated that every team should be mentally prepared before playing such big events. India lost against Australia by 209 runs in the WTC final at The Oval on Sunday after they were bundled out for 234, in the chase of 444.

Addressing the media after the match, Rohit had said, "I would like to play the 3-Test match series for the WTC Final. We worked hard and we fought, but we played just 1 game. I think a 3-match series would be ideal in the next WTC cycle."

Expressing his thoughts on Rohit's suggestion, Gavaskar told India Today, "No. This has been decided for a long time, you know even before you enter that first match of the cycle that the final is going to be just one-off. So, you have to be prepared mentally."

“Just like you prepare for the IPL, you don't say best of three. Everybody can have a bad day, or a couple of days, but before the first ball of the cycle you know what it is. So, you can't be asking for a best of three. Tomorrow, you may say best of five,” he added.

Australian pacer Scott Boland produced a bowling spell of rare quality to get rid of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over, effectively shutting the door on India, who were bowled out for 234 in their second innings on the final day at The Oval.

Australia were clearly the better team on all fronts while India had only themselves to blame for yet another loss in a global event. India's last ICC title came way back in 2013 and it was their second successive defeat in the WTC final, having gone down against New Zealand two years ago.

India lost seven wickets for the addition of 70 runs on the final day.

