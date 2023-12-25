As the Indian cricket team gears up for the South Africa challenge, the fanatics recall some of the most epic duels between the two sets of players. One the most memorable showdowns that took place when India toured South Africa for a Test series was between S Sreesanth and Andre Nel in 2006. The two players had some heated moments in the middle, prompting S Sreesanth to hit the South African pacer for six down the ground. What followed next was an extravagant celebration from the India star that will be remembered for ages.

After hitting Sreesanth hit Nel for a six down the ground, he waved his bat in celebration and danced on the pitch, seemingly in reply to a comment by the South Africa. In a chat with Sportskeeda a few years ago, Sreesanth did reveal what exactly transpired between him and Nel that day.

Sreesanth hitting Andre Nel for a six, followed by massy dancing with the bat.



Can't get more ICONIC than this. https://t.co/sqAntHIcLH pic.twitter.com/hdPPQ0MNQ6 — Shilpak. (@ugach_kahitarii) June 15, 2023

"A lot of people are not aware of what he said, but he said a lot of things to me. In the first innings, I had picked up five wickets, and when Andre Nel walked out, he hit for a six. He was literally on me. It started when he was batting. When I walked out to bat in the second innings, he started saying to me 'you are not good enough' just to mentally trouble me," Sreesanth told SportsKeeda.

"He came up to me and said 'you don't have a heart; you are not good enough and some bad words too'. So when I hit him for six, and everyone called it a dance. I would want to clarity that it wasn't a dance; it was a horse-riding celebration. I did what I felt was right at the same time. It was more like what Sourav dada had done at the 2002 Natwest Trophy," recalled Sreesanth.

