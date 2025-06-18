Yograj Singh, father of former Indian cricket team star Yuvraj Singh, came out in support of Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Rathi who was suspended by BCCI over his controversial celebration. Digvesh grabbed headlines with his impressive show in IPL 2025 but his 'notebook' celebration split the internet. While some praised him for his passionate show, there were some who were not happy and the BCCI decided to impose a fine on him three times. He was even suspended for a game after an on-field spat with Abhishek Sharma over his celebration. However, Yograj was not happy with how the cricket board handled the situation and he even went on to call the action 'nonsense'.

“Come on man, don't fine them. It's okay. You are still friends with the bowlers. Everybody is not the same. Emotions go. Forgive them. Obviously, at the end of the day, you're friends, if you say sorry, the matter is over. Have a big heart and don't get into these petty things. What is this nonsense going on, fining kids,” Yograj Singh said on InsideSport.

After winning the 2011 World Cup, India went through a tumultuous transition phase over the next two years, getting whitewashed 0-4 in away Test series against England and Australia. These defeats saw a number of Indian stalwarts getting dropped from the Indian team.

The selectors had even unanimously decided that MS Dhoni would be sacked as captain, with former India all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath one of the key figures of the selection committee then.

Reflecting on that episode, Yograj Singh, the father of former India star Yuvraj Singh, has brutally criticised Amarnath and co.

"You (BCCI selectors) just destroyed these boys for no reason. Boys like Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Mohammed Kaif, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid. You just made them go after 2011," Yograj said, speaking to InsideSport.

"You just destroyed the team after the 2011 World Cup. The careers of 7 players were put into the gutter. That is why were struggling," Yograj added.