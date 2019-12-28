 
Yashasvi Jaiswal's All-Round Performance Helps India U-19 Thrash South Africa In Second Youth ODI

Updated: 28 December 2019 23:50 IST

India U-19 on Saturday beat South Africa U-19 by eight wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed all-round performance for India U-19. © Twitter

India U-19 on Saturday beat South Africa U-19 by eight wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series being played between the two sides at the Buffalo Park in East London. South Africa were put in to bat first after India won the toss and ended being bundled out for 119 in under 30 overs. This was despite South Africa being 71/2 at one stage. Yashasvi Jaiswal took four wickets in 3.5 overs while Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar and Ravi Bishnoi got two wickets each.

Jaiswal then went on to star with the bat as well, scoring 89 off 56 balls after India lost two early wickets. Both Priyam Garg and Shashwat Rawat were dismissed for ducks but Jaiswal took the attack to the opposition with Dhruv Jorel on the other side and took India to victory.

Brief Scores: India Under-19 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 89*, Dhruv Jorel 26*; Merrick Brett 1/20) vs South Africa Under-19 (Jonathan Bird 25, Andrew Louw 24; Yashasvi Jaiswal 4/13)

Topics mentioned in this article India U19 India U19 South Africa U19 South Africa U19 Cricket
Highlights
  • India U-19 on Saturday beat South Africa U-19 by eight wickets
  • They took a 2-0 lead in the three-match series
  • Jaiswal took four wickets and stayed unbeaten on 89
