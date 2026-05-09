The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has issued notices to Indian cricketers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shafali Verma following a "whereabouts failure" regarding their dope testing obligations. Both Jaiswal and Verma are part of NADA's Registered Testing Pool (RTP). Athletes in this category are required to provide specific details regarding their location and a daily one-hour window where they are available for testing.

Multiple reports, including one in news agency PTI, have claimed that Shafali Verma was unavailable when Dope Control Officers (DCOs) arrived to collect a sample on 7 November 2025. Yashasvi Jaiswal was reportedly not found at his designated location on 17 December 2025.

When NADA sought explanations from the players in February 2026, they received no response from either of them. The agency, hence, officially recorded a "missed test" for both cricketers.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have been formally notified of these failures. The players have now been given a final seven-day window to provide a valid explanation for their absence.

Athletes in NADA's Registered Testing Pool must provide a specific window and location for out-of-competition drug testing. If a Doping Control Officer (DCO) arrives during this pre-declared time and the athlete is not present, it is officially recorded as a "missed test" under anti-doping regulations.

What Next For Jaiswal and Verma?

Under anti-doping regulations, the consequences for repeated failures could be severe. If an athlete records three "whereabouts failures" (which includes both missed tests and filing failures) within a rolling 12-month period, it constitutes an anti-doping rule violation.

If a violation is confirmed and the athlete cannot prove their innocence, they could face a suspension from the sport for up to two years.

While this is only the first strike for Jaiswal and Verma, it is important for them to avoid complications going forward.

In 2019, Indian batter Prithvi Shaw was handed a backdated 8-month suspension by NADA after the BCCI said he had unknowingly consumed a prohibited substance found in cough syrup.

Banned substance, Terbutaline, was found in Shaw's blood test after his urine sample was taken during the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 campaign in 2019.

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