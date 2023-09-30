Cricket is a gentlemen's game, but not always! While the fans witness true sportsmanship on the field of cricket more often than not, sometimes they also get to see some really ugly and disappointing moments. During a Celebrity Cricket League match between filmmakers Mostafa Kamal Raz and Dipankar Dipon in Bangladesh, the two teams turned the cricket contest into a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) match. Reports suggest that the fight occured following a wrong decision of the umpire and add that around 6 players got injured during the scuffle.

Watch the video here:

Celebrity Cricket League has turned into WWE Royal Rumble.



- 6 people got injured

- Tournament got cancelled before semis



30+ year old male & female adults fighting over boundary & out decision in a 'friendly' tournament. pic.twitter.com/FOAxEI00rz — Saif Ahmed (@saifahmed75) September 30, 2023

Earlier this month, a huge brawl broke out between the fans after the end of an India vs Sri Lanka Super-4 match at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

The fight took place in the stands of the stadium minutes after India's 41-run win over Sri Lanka.

In the video, a Sri Lankan can be seen launching a fist attack on another spectator, who retaliated with a few jabs of his own. Amid all the chaos, a lady police officer was seen having a conversation with a small group of fans.

It was not clear as to what was the reason behind the fist-fight between the two fans, but looking at the empty stand, it seemed that the incident took place after the match. The two had to be separated by the other specatators present at the scene.

India defeated Sri Lanka in the game and later faced the same team in the final of the event.

In the summit clash, the Rohit Sharma-led side registered a one-sided victory.