Wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has said that the journalist, whose controversial texts he had shared on social media without naming the person, is yet to get in touch with him or apologise for his behaviour. Saha had shared screenshot of messages from an unnamed journalist last week, where the latter has asked for an interview from the player. The journalist would later send texts that seemed aggressive in tone after not receiving a response from Saha. The matter became a full-blown controversy after Saha shared the screenshot of the texts, leading to many former cricketers offering him support and the BCCI also taking cognizance of the matter.

Saha clarified in a recent interview to Zee News that the journalist hasn't contacted him again.

"I am hurt with the message of the journalist. Neither have I ever behaved badly with any journalist nor have they misbehaved with me. But this was uncalled for. I wanted to expose him so that people know that the world of journalism has such people," Saha told Zee News.

"The said journalist has neither got in touch with me nor has he apologised," he added.

The Indian cricketer also revealed that he is in touch with BCCI over the matter.

"After my tweet, BCCI has got in touch with me through email and through the phone. They are investigating the matter. I will cooperate with them.

"I don't want to reveal his identity because these are my morals and I live by principles. I always feel that I should give someone a second chance. This is the second chance that I want to give him for the time being," he said.

Saha also added that he is not considering retirement despite being dropped from the Indian Test side.

"I am not considering retirement at the moment. I am going to play IPL and other matches in the domestic cricket. I am shocked and hurt for being dropped for the next two Test series against Sri Lanka. The way I played in the last match against New Zealand, I had expected that I will be in the team. But it seems that the selection committee had already made up their mind and decided to drop me," he elaborated.