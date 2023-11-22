Danielle McGahey, the first transgender women to play international cricket, has announced that her career is over. The decision comes after a key change to ICC's gender eligibility requirements that banned transgenders from participating in women's internationals. McGahey has played six T20Is for Canada and scored 118 runs at an average of 19.66 and a strike rate of 95.93. However, with ICC banning transgender women from featuring, the 29-year-old has decided to end her career.

"Following the ICC's decision this morning, it is with a very heavy heart that I must say that my international cricketing career is over. As quickly as it began, it must now end. It is based on the following principles (in order of priority), protection of the integrity of the women's game, safety, fairness and inclusion," the ICC said in a statement. "The regulations will be reviewed within two years," McGahey posted on Instagram, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

However, McGahey said that she will continue to fight for equality of transgender women in sports.

"While I hold my opinions on the ICC's decision, they are irrelevant," McGahey wrote. "What matters is the message being sent to millions of trans women today, a message saying that we don't belong. I promise I will not stop fighting for equality for us in our sport, we deserve the right to play cricket at the highest level, we are not a threat to the integrity or safety of the sport," he added.

Born in Australia, McGahey shifted base to Canada in 2020, before undergoing a male-to-female medical transition in 2021.

McGahey drew Cricket Canada selectors' attention with her batting exploits during the country's women's inter-provincial tournament, and was rewarded for her performances during the Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier earlier this year.