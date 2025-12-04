India's World Cup winning player Richa Ghosh on Wednesday officially joined the West Bengal Police in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). The wicketkeeper-batter, who played a crucial role in helping India Women clinch their first-ever World Cup last month, has been appointed as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in the Siliguri Commissionerate, informed the X account of the state police. "Welcome, Richa, to the West Bengal Police family. With many best wishes and congratulations," it added.

Richa Ghosh joins State Police as DSP



Earlier, the government of West Bengal had announced the appointment of Richa as a DSP in the state following her crucial contributions to India's landmark Women's World Cup win.

Richa played a crucial hand in India's title-winning campaign, both behind the stumps as a wicketkeeper and as a batter with her power-hitting and crucial cameos when it mattered the most.

She was also felicitated by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for her vital role at the world event.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and CAB president Sourav Ganguly were present at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium to honour the star player for her performances in the tournament, which saw her tie with West Indies' hitter Deandra Dottin for most sixes (12) in a single edition of a Women's World Cup.

Richa was given a prize money of Rs 34 lakhs and a golden bat by Ganguly. Indian women's cricket pace legend Jhulan Goswami was also present at the event.

In the marquee tournament, Richa scored 235 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.16 and a strike rate of over 133.

