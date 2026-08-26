The World Championship of Legends (WCL) is set to return for its highly anticipated third season, and for the first time, the league is heading to the United Arab Emirates. Following two record-breaking seasons in the UK, WCL Season 3 promises to be bigger, bolder and more electrifying, bringing together cricket's greatest legends and reigniting the rivalries that have defined generations of the sport. The UAE will become the stage for an unforgettable celebration of legendary cricket, global stars and the fans who have grown up watching them.

The third season will feature an even stronger pool of legendary international cricketers, with the continuation of icons including Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, DJ Bravo, Shahid Afridi and Moeen Ali, alongside major additions such as David Warner and Mohammad Mahmudullah.

The tournament has also expanded its international representation with the addition of Bangladesh Champions to the WCL Season 3 lineup.

In the first season, India Champions defeated Pakistan Champions to lift the inaugural WCL title, while South Africa Champions claimed the Season 2 trophy after defeating Pakistan Champions in another thrilling final.

Now, as WCL enters its third season, the league is turning up the volume - 3X the legends, 3X the rivalries, 3X the entertainment and 3X the moments fans have been waiting for.

Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO, World Championship of Legends, said: "Season 3 is going to be very special. We are taking WCL to the UAE for the first time, giving our fans an experience they have never seen before. We promise to bring the biggest names in cricket and some of the biggest surprises yet. Season 3 is going to be our biggest and most exciting season so far."

Ajay Devgn, Co-Owner, World Championship of Legends, said: "WCL is more than just a cricket league - it is emotion, nostalgia and entertainment coming together on one platform. Looking forward to Season 3, it's going to be our boldest season yet.

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