Former India all-rounder Sandeep Patil praised the duo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma but highlighted concerns in their batting. The ex-international player said that both of them are dangerous batters, but they struggle under swinging conditions overseas. During India's tour of England in July, Abhishek failed to be as impactful as he is in home conditions. The same was the case with Sooryavanshi, who made his debut in the series. While the senior southpaw scored 131 runs in five matches, the junior could manage only 42 in three games.

"There is one thing I would like to say about their batting. Due respect to Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, we have seen that when they travelled outside India and the ball started moving around a little, they faced some difficulties. These two young players will also have to pay attention to that aspect and work on it. Lion at home and cat overseas. This shouldn't happen," Sandeep Patil told SportsNext.

After the England T20I series, India outplayed Zimbabwe 3-0 in the format, with Sooryavanshi emerging as the Player of the Series as well as the Player of the Match in the final.

Recently, India routed Afghanistan 3-0 in the T20I series, with Abhishek slamming a record century in just 30 balls in the final game.

Sandeep said that he was not surprised by Abhishek's performance.

"I wasn't surprised. Abhishek scored a century, and the Indian team scored 100 runs in six overs. I don't know whether this is the first or last time it will happen, or when we'll see it happen again. But you have to give them credit. You know, these young players in modern-day cricket have been given a license to kill, and they are using it absolutely the right way. Whether it's Abhishek or Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, I would say it's remarkable," he said.

"They have tremendous power, quality, and skill, and they are making the right use of those skills. They don't hold back. We always used to say, 'Don't play half-heartedly.' They play with full commitment and go for their shots from the very first ball. You have to call it remarkable," he added.

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