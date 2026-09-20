Australia fast bowler Jhye Richardson said returning to Test cricket remains his priority as he prepares for the two unofficial four-day matches against India A in Puducherry, with next year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy firmly on his radar. "That's always the plan - to play Test cricket," Richardson said on the sidelines of a Big Bash League event in Chennai, according to Cricinfo. "I'd love to play Test cricket. Again, I've played a few games now, had a taste of Test cricket, but with shoulder issues and other issues, I haven't played as much as I would have liked,” he added.

He further added, "That [Border-Gavaskar Trophy] is always in the background. My mentality this year is just to be where my feet are. That's in Chennai right now and then in Puducherry for two four-day games against India A. Hopefully get through those two games and ultimately if I perform well, I can play Test cricket again."

Richardson turns 30 on Sunday, two days before the first Australia A-India A Unofficial Test, and said he remains motivated despite a career interrupted by injuries and the recent loss of his Australia central contract.

"It [turning 30] is quite scary knowing careers can end abruptly," Richardson said. "But I still feel strong in myself, and I'm enjoying the game and playing for my country. Senior bowler, junior - whatever it is - doesn't bother me too much as long as I'm enjoying my cricket."

Since making his international debut in 2017, Richardson has played four Tests and 33 white-ball internationals. His most recent Test appearance came against England at the MCG in December 2025, where he dismissed Joe Root lbw with an inswinger.

Richardson later shared a dressing room with Root during his maiden county stint with Yorkshire, an experience he described as enjoyable.

"Joe is amazing off the field," Richardson said. "He's one of the best players in the world. But you know, some of the conversations that we have off the field don't regard cricket whatsoever. He's very intelligent and he thinks a lot about what he says.

"So it was a lot of fun with Joe and I'd love to go back next year. It was a great experience, obviously playing against him in the Ashes and then getting to know him a bit more off the field,” he added.

The fast bowler's county returns were modest, with six wickets in seven innings at an average of 66.33, but he was encouraged by managing to stay on the field through the county season and the Global Super League in Guyana.

"The last couple of years with injury...I haven't had a long string of games together," Richardson said. "So the idea was to finish the season strong, and then pretty much head straight into playing some county cricket, get some games there, and then prepare for GSL, which luckily I've gotten through so far."

Richardson also credited changes in the Western Australia set-up, including new head coach Beau Casson and a new strength and conditioning coach, for pushing him through demanding training.

Earlier this month, Australia chair of selectors George Bailey questioned whether Richardson could return to bowling at 140kph and above, but said that would not rule him out of international contention.

Western Australia and Perth Scorchers coach Adam Voges, meanwhile, said Richardson was looking fitter and stronger than he had in the past.

"I think I'm really excited and optimistic for Jhye [ahead of the new season]," Voges said, according to Cricinfo. "He's had his troubles with injury and his body, but looking at him at the moment, he's probably as fit and strong as I've seen him. And I think that'll give him a great opportunity."

Voges added that a fit Richardson could be part of Australia's Test plans over the next 18 months, while also leading the Scorchers' attack when the BBL begins.

Richardson is also looking forward to reconnecting with Indian fans when Perth Scorchers play the Melbourne Renegades in the BBL season opener in Chennai on December 12, the first BBL match to be staged outside Australia.

"We all know how much India loves its cricket," Richardson said. "The stadiums are always packed out and super loud, so hopefully we can recreate something with that here. We might have to put in a good word around Chennai to try and get them on the Scorchers' side.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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