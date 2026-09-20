The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah on Sunday heaped praise on India women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana for becoming the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket across the men's and women's games. Mandhana achieved the feat during the Asian Games semifinal against Bangladesh women at the Korogi Sports Park, where she played a strong cameo of 37 off 19. In the process, she surpassed former New Zealand cricketer Suzie Bates to top the run-scorers' list with 4,788 runs in 171 innings.

"Many congratulations to @mandhana_smriti for going top of the Women's T20I run charts (4,788 runs). By rewriting history, you are lifting women's cricket to new heights and setting the standard for young dreamers everywhere. Here's to many more milestones ahead!" Jay Shah posted on X.

Many congratulations to @mandhana_smriti for for going top of the Women's T20I run charts (4,788 runs). By rewriting history, you are lifting women's cricket to new heights and setting the standard for young dreamers everywhere.



Here's to many more milestones ahead! pic.twitter.com/nZfAZ7FItM — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 20, 2026

Coming into the game, Mandhana had 4,751 runs in 170 innings and needed to score only eight to go past the New Zealand icon, and she did that pretty early in her innings when she hit a couple of fours in her first seven balls, along with two singles.

Mandhana had recently become the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket as well. During the Asia Cup, she broke the record of former India skipper Mithali Raj to become the most prolific run-scorer in the women's game.

She hit 124 against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup to surpass Mithali's tally of 10,868 runs and also hit her 18th international hundred, which was the most in women's international cricket, taking her past the legendary Meg Lanning.

The century record was later equalled by South Africa women's captain Laura Wolvaardt.

Having made her debut in 2013, Mandhana has evolved into one of world cricket's most formidable batters, with this record-breaking milestone being a testament to her remarkable consistency.

She is placed fifth in the ICC Women's T20I batter rankings and tops the ICC Women's ODI batting charts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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