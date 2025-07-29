India Champions vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming WCL 2025: Already out of the semi-finals race, India Champions face West Indies Champions in their final match of the World Championship Of Legends league phase in Leicester. The defending champions, who pulled out of their game against Pakistan Champions, have lost all three matches so far. They will look to end the season on a high. West Indies, on the other hand, need a win to grab the last semi-final spot. They are currently fifth in the points table with one win so far. A win will take them over England Champions, who sit fourth with three points in five matches.

When will the India Champions vs West Indies Champions, WCL 2025 match be played?

The India Champions vs West Indies Champions, WCL 2025 match will be played on Tuesday, July 29.

Where will the India Champions vs West Indies Champions, WCL 2025 match be played?

The India Champions vs West Indies Champions, WCL 2025 match will be played at Grace Road, Leicester.

What time will the India Champions vs West Indies Champions, WCL 2025 match start?

The India Champions vs West Indies Champions, WCL 2025 match will start at 9 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India Champions vs West Indies Champions, WCL 2025 match?

The India Champions vs West Indies Champions, WCL 2025 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India Champions vs West Indies Champions, WCL 2025 match?

The India Champions vs West Indies Champions, WCL 2025 match will be streamed live on FanCode.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)