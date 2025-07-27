India Champions vs England Champions Live Streaming, WCL 2025: India Champions are all set to face England Champions in their next World Championship of Legends match on Sunday in Leeds. Yuvraj Singh and co are desperate for a victory as they lost their opening matches against South Africa and Australia. On the other hand, England are also yet to open their win tally as they lost three matches out of four. Earlier on Saturday, India Champions lost second match in a row after going down by four wickets against Australia. Despite, Piyush Chawla's three-wicket haul Australia reached the 204-run target with one ball to spare.

When will the India Champions vs England Champions, WCL 2025 match be played?

The India Champions vs England Champions, WCL 2025 match will be played on Sunday, July 27.

Where will the India Champions vs England Champions, WCL 2025 match be played?

The India Champions vs England Champions, WCL 2025 match will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

What time will the India Champions vs England Champions, WCL 2025 match start?

The India Champions vs England Champions, WCL 2025 match will start at 9 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India Champions vs England Champions, WCL 2025 match?

The India Champions vs England Champions, WCL 2025 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India Champions vs England Champions, WCL 2025 match?

The India Champions vs England Champions, WCL 2025 match will be streamed live on FanCode.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)