Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced its 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, which sees the return of Shimron Hetmyer, who has been reintegrated into the ODI setup as part of CWI's strategic build-up towards the 50-Over World Cup next year. CWI said Hetmyer will join the squad ahead of the third and final encounter.The squad also sees the return of fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, who had been sidelined since July 2025 due to a back injury, along with Gudakesh Motie, who missed the series away to New Zealand back in November.

Joseph is in line to play his first internationals since Australia's visit last year after recovering from a back injury.

The series, scheduled June 3-8 at Sabina Park in Jamaica, comes at the start of a crucial stage in the West Indies campaign for automatic qualification to the 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup.

Led by captain Shai Hope, the West Indies will also be aiming to extend their unbeaten home ODI series streak to five consecutive victories, with the last triumph coming against Pakistan in August of last year.

Head Coach Daren Sammy says the team's strong recent form at home has boosted confidence ahead of the series against a formidable opponent.

“Sri Lanka are a disciplined and skilful ODI unit, especially in conditions that demand patience and smart cricket. For us, this series is about setting the standard, intensity in the field, clarity with the bat, and consistency with the ball. We want to play fearless but intelligent cricket and continue building the identity we believe West Indies cricket should represent," he said.

He added, “In our desire to make home a fortress in ODI cricket, I want the team to win moments consistently rather than relying on individual brilliance which we have stressed for the last 18 months.”

Following the three ODIs against Sri Lanka on June 3, 6 and 8, the sides will play three T20Is, also in Jamaica, followed by two Tests in Antigua.

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c/wk), Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Shamar Springer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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