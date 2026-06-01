Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru owner Vijay Mallya took to social media to post a special message for the franchise after Virat Kohli guided them to their second IPL title in two years. Kohli was the top performer as he remained unbeaten on 75 to guide RCB to a 5-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. RCB became the third team ever after Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to back-to-back IPL titles. "RCB RCB….Congratulations Double back to back IPL Champions. Namma dodda Simhagulu roared loudly and made us all very proud. Very well done you beauties," Mallya posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

RCB RCB….Congratulations Double back to back IPL Champions. Namma dodda Simhagulu roared loudly and made us all very proud. Very well done you beauties. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) May 31, 2026

The passionate fans will not be able to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title defence with the team after the franchise decided against holding a victory parade in the city in order to avoid the crowd frenzy, which led to last year's deadly stampede.

The Royal Challengers lifted their second consecutive IPL title, beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets here on Sunday.

The RCB took such a decision also keeping in mind the swearing-in ceremony of newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The function is scheduled to be held at Lok Bhavan at 4.10 pm and the Governor's residence is in close proximity to Chinnaswamy Stadium. The political function is expected to attract a massive crowd from across the state.

The ceremony, which is to be attended by several dignitaries, will also require considerable deployment of police personnel, and it will be tough for the state police department to spare men for another high-voltage function.

In that context, the RCB management felt that it was better to adhere to the police notification, prohibiting public celebrations on city streets.

(With PTI inputs)

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