The absolute 'King' of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli, met teenage superstar Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final on Sunday. Though it was Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) who won the title after beating the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad, the spotlight also remained on Sooryavanshi, who emerged as the top-scoring batter this season with over 700 runs. As the two stalwarts-one 37 and the other 15-had a brief chat on the field, the message from the veteran was clear: absolute focus is the key to success.

Visuals from the post-match interaction suggested that Kohli wanted the 15-year-old to keep his focus intact to go far in his career. Although Kohli's words were not audible, his gestures said everything. Upon hearing what the legend had to say, Sooryavanshi was in full agreement.

Once the Gujarat Titans' duo of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan were dismissed in the finale, Sooryavanshi was officially locked in as the Orange Cap winner. At just 15 years and 65 days old, the Rajasthan Royals opener set a new IPL record as the youngest Orange Cap winner in history. The previous record was held by GT opener Sudharsan, who won it at 23 years and 231 days in 2025, breaking the previous milestone set by Shubman Gill in 2023 at 23 years and 263 days.

Across 16 matches, the Bihar-born teenager enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough season, amassing 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.31. The youngster also smashed 72 sixes during IPL 2026, comfortably surpassing Chris Gayle's long-standing record of 59 sixes in a single IPL edition.

Sooryavanshi narrowly missed matching Virat Kohli's legendary single-season tally of four centuries, having been dismissed in the nineties three times-93 against Lucknow Super Giants, 97 in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and 96 in Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans-alongside his blistering century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He did, however, reach the milestone of 1,000 career T20/IPL runs in record time, taking just 440 balls to get there and surpassing West Indies legend Andre Russell.

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash