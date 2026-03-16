Pakistan cricket hit a new low on Sunday after it lost a three-ODI series to Bangladesh. The series loss marked the start of Pakistan's rebuilding phase after an early T20 World Cup exit on a losing note. In the series-deciding third ODI, Salman Ali Agha's century wasn't enough as Bangladesh beat the new-look Pakistan by 11 runs in the final one-day international to win the series 2-1. Agha hit 106 off 98 balls, but his dismissal in the 48th over saw Pakistan eventually getting bowled out for 279, with skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi stumped off the final ball of the doomed chase.

Former Pakistan star Kamran Akmal, who has also served as a selector, was furious after the loss. "The condition is such that now even Netherlands would want to play a series against us, then beat us and get Test status. This is the condition of Pakistan cricket now," Akmal said in a discussion.

"They (Bangladesh) could have easily scored 350 today, but scored only 290. Litton Das played slowly. Even then we lost."

He went on to take a swipe at Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is infamous for taking away the 2025 Asia Cup trophy after winners India refused to accept it from him. The champions are yet to receive the trophy, as it reportedly lies in Naqvi's office.

"If you don't beat teams in matches, will you now steal ICC trophies and bring them home?" Akmal said.

Opening batter Tanzid Hasan's (107) first ODI hundred had earlier propelled Bangladesh to 290-5 after Afridi won the toss and elected to field on the same bouncy wicket where Pakistan was bowled out for 114 in the first game, which Bangladesh won by eight wickets.

Bangladesh lost the second ODI by 128 runs under the DLS Method when it was also dismissed for 114.

"Definitely (it) was an excellent match," Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz said. "It was an excellent wicket and if we got 300 it would be better, but we are playing well, especially the way Tanzid batted."

A revamped Pakistan, which awarded six ODI debuts in the series, struggled to cope with the pace of Taskin Ahmed (4-49) and Nahid Rana (2-62), and slipped to 17-3 after the first three overs of its chase.

Taskin had Sahibzada Farhan caught behind off a nippy short ball before rattling the off stump of Mohammad Rizwan (4). Rana continued to impress with his pace in the series when opener Maaz Sadaqat (6) lobbed an easy catch behind after a mistimed pull shot.

Ghazi Ghori (29) and Abdul Samad (34), two of the six Pakistan debutants in the series, revived the chase with a 50-run stand before Pakistan lost both of them to Bangladesh's pace attack and slipped to 82-5 in the 18th over.

But Agha brought Pakistan back into the hunt with a 79-run stand with Saad Masood (38) and added 52 runs with Afridi for the eighth wicket. Agha completed his third ODI hundred off 89 balls with nine fours and four sixes, before Taskin deceived the batter with a slower ball and had him caught at deep mid-wicket.

With 28 needed off the final two overs, Afridi smacked Mustafizur Rahman (3-54) for two big sixes in the penultimate over and reduced the target to 14 off the final six balls. Rishad Hossain stayed calm and had Afridi stumped to complete a memorable series win for Bangladesh.