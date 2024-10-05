Nia Jax will defend her WWE Women's Championship title against Bayley during Sunday's live event, WWE Bad Blood, in Atlanta, Georgia. Jax dethroned Bayley at Summerslam live event, courtesy of a little distraction from Tiffany Stratton, who currently holds the Women's Money in the Bank contract. While Stratton has been a close ally of Jax during the latter's feud with former champions Bayley, the former NXT Women's Champion has teased cashing in on her friend multiple times.

Bayley has made the most of it by instigating further tensions between the Stratton and Jax. During a segment on Saturday's SmackDown, Bayley claimed that only she and Stratton can take the title of Jax. She also mentioned that Stratton would cash in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax.

This led to massive brawl. Bayley took out Jax with Stratton's Money in the Bank briefcase. While Stratton did the same to Bayley, she also teased cashing in the contract. However, she hesitated after Jax left the ring quickly, having been hit with the briefcase by Bayley.

Will Tiffany Stratton cash in her Money in the Bank contract at Bad Blood?

While Stratton has insisted that she hasn't planned cashing in her contract on Jax, the Buff Barbie could well do it on Bayley if she beats Jax to become a two-time WWE Women's Champion.

Cashing the contract on Jax could add more spice into the storyline, especially after the current champ grabbed Stratton by the neck in a backstage segment few weeks back.

For the unversed, Stratton has also admitted that there is a possibility that she might cash in on the current WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, who will also be in action on Sunday in a title match against her long-time rival Rhea Ripley.

Stratton will also have the chance to cash in on Ripley if she beats Morgan at the State Farm Arena.