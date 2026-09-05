Former India cricketer Suresh Raina praised wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's hard work and performances, calling him one of his favourite players and highlighting his X-factor. Raina backed Pant to mature further in white-ball cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL) while continuing his strong form in Tests. Speaking about Pant on Aakash Chopra's YouTube show, Raina said, "He has worked hard. I am very happy. Everyone does well, but he is one of the best. He is my favourite player. He is scoring a lot in Tests. He has that X factor. I think he will mature in white-ball and IPL as well. He has done really well."

Pant has established himself as a key member of India's Test setup despite being out of the limited-overs picture. He has amassed 3,725 runs in 52 Tests at an average of 43.82, including eight centuries and 21 half-centuries.

Last month, India, led by Shubman Gill, secured a 1-0 victory in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Pant scored 168 runs across three innings at an impressive average of 56.00, including two half-centuries. He remains a vital member of India's Test setup but has not featured in an ODI or T20I since 2024.

Pant last featured for India in a T20I against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on July 28, 2024, while his most recent ODI appearance came against the same opposition in Colombo on August 7, 2024.

Raina also said he believes explosive opener Abhishek Sharma should play Test cricket and questioned whether IPL franchise owners and state associations are doing enough to encourage players to embrace the longest format of the game.

Raina said Abhishek should be playing Tests and described 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi as "very young", questioning whether the youngster and his coaches see red-ball cricket as a priority.

"I feel Abhishek Sharma should play Test cricket. Vaibhav is very young. Does he want to play? What do his coaches think? These are questions. I feel he should play. Are the IPL owners and associations also thinking of this and putting Test cricket in players' minds? Coaches also have a role here," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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