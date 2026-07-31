Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal is hopeful of hosting India for six white-ball matches in September this year. India were scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs in August 2025, but the tour was deferred after a mutual agreement between the BCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In an optimistic statement, Tamim said that Bangladesh "is an extremely safe country". He added that the BCB is trying its best to make the series happen.

"Unfortunately, I don't have any news regarding the India series. I am in discussions with the BCCI, and there's an exchange of emails happening between BCB members, and we are trying from all quarters," Tamim said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"Bangladesh's series against India, the excitement is at a different level. I'm sure from journalists, fans, cricketers, everyone. Bangladesh is an extremely safe country, and I am very hopeful that they will come. Whatever steps need to be taken from our side, we are trying," he added.

In September, India are set to host Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series. If the Bangladesh tour takes place, this would result in the Afghanistan series being deferred.

India tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series in August. The team will also participate in the Asian Games, which are set to begin in Japan on September 24, a week after the proposed final T20I against Afghanistan.

"But one thing we all need to understand: I am the BCB president, and there is also a line that I should never cross. So from my position, whatever is possible to do within my responsibility, I am talking to people, I am trying to tell them what advantages there are with the India series and all those things," he said.

India toured Bangladesh for the last time in 2022. The outing included three ODIs and two Test matches. While the hosts beat India 2-1 in the one-dayers, the visitors clinched a 2-0 sweep in the red-ball series.

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