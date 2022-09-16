On Thursday, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi came out with a statement, saying pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is paying for his own rehabilitation in England and is staying in the UK on his own money. "He has flown out to the UK on his own ticket, he is staying there on his own money, I arranged a doctor for him there, he contacted him there, the PCB is not doing anything in all this. As far as I know he is doing everything about staying there and coordination with doctors," Afridi told Pakistan's Sama TV.

However, late Thursday night, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a clarification, saying the board will always be responsible for arranging medical care for all their players.

"The PCB is also pleased to advise and update that Shaheen Shah Afridi is making excellent progress in his rehabilitation in London and is on track to make a full recovery in time for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Australia 2022," the PCB said in an official statement.

"It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment," it added.

The board also provided an injury update on Fakhar Zaman, saying the left-handed batter will depart for London on Friday to undergo rehabilitation.

"Fakhar Zaman will depart for London on Friday to undergo rehabilitation. Fakhar had landed awkwardly on his right knee while fielding during the ACC T20 Asia Cup final in Dubai. As per the protocols, the PCB has scheduled his medical appointments with specialists who will be providing the best medical care for his rehabilitation," stated the board.

"During his stay in London, the PCB will make all relevant logistical arrangements for Fakhar and he will remain under the supervision of the PCB Advisory Panel, which includes Dr Imtiaz Ahmad and Dr Zafar Iqbal, who are also treating Shaheen Shah Afridi," it added.

Pakistan on Thursday had named its T20 World Cup squad, and Fakhar was put in the reserves list while Shaan Masood was named in the World Cup-bound squad.

Promoted

T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani