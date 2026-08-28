The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member India U-19 squad for the home series against Australia and it included the likes of Aaryavir Sehwag, son of India legend Virender Sehwag, and Anvay Dravid, son of ex-India coach Rahul Dravid. However, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not find a place in the squad despite being just 15 years old. He has established himself as a top performer on the global stage and even made his senior team debut in T20Is against England. However, he was still not included in the team and the reason was a specific BCCI rule.

Back in 2016, the BCCI barred players from participating in multiple U-19 World Cups even if they were eligible. Washington Sundar could not play the U-19 World Cup in 2018 because of the rule. Before that, Sarfaraz Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Vijay Zol and others did take part in multiple editions of the competition. Sooryavanshi has already played the U-19 World Cup in 2026 and he will not be able take part in another edition. As a result, he was not included in the U-19 plans.

The Junior Men's Selection Committee, whose term is ending soon, announced the squads for the home assignment, comprising three 50-over matches in Rajkot on September 18, 21 and 23. This is followed by two red-ball multi-day fixtures to be played from September 27-30 in Rajkot and from October 5-8 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium ‘B' Ground.

The 50-over side will be led by Uttarakhand batter Lakshya Raichandani, with Madhya Pradesh batter Yashbardhan Chauhan as his deputy. Chauhan will take over as captain for the red-ball leg, with Raichandani serving as his vice-captain.

While leg-spin all-rounder Aaryavir and wicketkeeper-batter Anvay secured places in the 15-member one-day unit, neither is in the squad selected for the two long-format games. Aaryavir is currently playing for West Delhi Lions in the 2026 Delhi Premier League (DPL) and has played only two games so far.

Anvay, meanwhile, scored 101 runs in two 50-over games for India U19 on their July tour of Sri Lanka. On that tour, India U19 lost the 50-over series 2-1 but won the red-ball series 1-0. Apart from Aaryavir, Manal Chauhan and Chigurupati Venkata have been included in the 50-over games against Australia, with Sagar Virk, Anmoljeet Singh, and Ishan Sood omitted.

(With IANS inputs)

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