Days after scoring a record-breaking century, India opener Abhishek Sharma endured a nightmare outing against Japan in the one-off T20I on Tuesday in Sano. Abhishek, who scored a 30-ball century against Afghanistan in the third T20I last week, was dismissed for a golden duck by Japan all-rounder Charlie Hara-Hinze. The southpaw thus scripted the unwanted record of being dismissed for a duck the most times in a calendar year. He also became the first player to be dismissed for a duck 10 times in a single calendar year.

Players With Most T20 Ducks In A Calendar Year

Abhishek Sharma: 10 ducks (2026)*

Rashid Khan: 9 ducks (2019)

Shadab Khan: 9 ducks (2024)

Abhishek produced a record-breaking century against Afghanistan in the third T20I at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The left-hander smashed 108 off just 34 balls, reaching his century in 30 deliveries, as India posted 221/7 after being asked to bat first.

Overall, it was the third-fastest T20 hundred and the fastest by an Indian batter. Rohit Sharma held the previous record, scoring a century off 35 balls against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya recently suggested that Abhishek has established himself in the Indian team, understands his importance and role, and consistently gives his best for the country. He hailed India's young talent as a positive sign for the country's cricketing future.

"He is a player who has established himself in the team. He knows how important his place is and (he is) for the team, what he needs for the team. And he has given his best shot. So, the players individually, if you mention, everyone wants to do well for their country. And so these are the players, young players who are in India, so that's a good future for India cricket," he said.

(With Agency Inputs)

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