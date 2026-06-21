The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, with senior batter Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah returning to the side. The squad will be led by Shubman Gill, while Shreyas Iyer has been named vice-captain for the tour, which begins on July 14. Kohli, who sustained a hamstring injury during IPL 2026, returns after missing the recently concluded ODI series against Afghanistan. However, the BCCI said that his participation is subject to fitness clearance.

Bumrah, who was rested for the Afghanistan series as part of workload management, also makes his comeback and is expected to spearhead India's pace attack in English conditions.

There is no return for seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was initially selected for the Afghanistan ODIs but was later ruled out after suffering a setback during his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who impressed with a century in the final ODI against Afghanistan, has been omitted from the squad following Kohli's return. On the other hand, left-arm pacer Gurnoor Brar has retained his spot after a string of impressive performances in the previous series.

India's ODI tour of England will begin with the first match at Edgbaston on July 14. The second ODI will be played at Sophia Gardens on July 16, while the third and final match is scheduled to be played at Lord's on July 19.

Meanwhile, the BCCI confirmed that spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Ireland after sustaining a left-foot injury during IPL 2026. The board stated that his recovery is in its final stages.

"Varun Chakravarthy is in the final stages of his rehab at the BCCI COE following his left-foot injury sustained in IPL 2026. He is ruled out of the T20I series against Ireland," the BCCI said in a release.

India's ODI squad for the England tour: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli*, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.

India's updated squad for the Ireland T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna

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