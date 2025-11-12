The internet has been set abuzz following star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan's confirmation about his marriage to his second wife. Rashid, who had married for the first time in October 2024, was spotted alongside another lady at the launch of the Rashid Khan Charity Foundation in the Netherlands. Soon after, he publicly clarified that the lady is indeed his wife, and that the two had tied the knot in August 2025. However, although Rashid chose to keep the identity of his second wife private, curious netizens have discovered more wedding photos of the two.

Several images from what appears to be Rashid Khan's second wedding have now been circulated across social media.

In a post on Instagram, Rashid clarified any doubts over his relationship status, stating that he married his second wife on August 2, 2025.

Here's what Rashid said regarding his marriage:

"On August 2nd 2025, I began a new and meaningful chapter of my life, I had my nikkah done and married a woman who embodies the love, peace and partnership I always hoped for.

I recently took my wife to a charity event and it's unfortunate to see assumptions being made from something so simple. The truth is straightforward, she is my wife and we stand together with nothing to hide.

To everyone who has shown kindness, support and understanding, thank you."

Rashid's first marriage took place on October 3, 2024, when he tied the knot on the same day as three of his brothers, in a grand event in Kabul.

Coming back to the cricket field, Rashid is expected to be retained by Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction. The highest wicket-taker in the history of T20I cricket, Rashid endured a poor IPL 2025 season, picking up only nine wickets in 15 matches at an economy rate of over nine.