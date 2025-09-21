Indian cricket fans were left stunned after a report emerged, stating that former Delhi batter Mithun Manhas is all set to become the next Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president. As per a report by the Indian Express, Manhas has emerged as the top candidate for the post in the recent meeting in the BCCI. The race, which featured some big names like Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh, is now seem to be dominated by the Jammu and Kashmir born batter. Sunday, September 21 is the last day for submitting the nominations while the selections are scheduled to be made on September 28.

Who is Mithun Manhas?

Manhas can be considered as one of the unluckiest players. The 45-year-old player made his professional debut in the 1997/98 season for Delhi. As he faced big competition against the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid, Manhas failed to make it to the Indian team. However, he was able to establish himself as a big player in the domestic circuit.

He captained the Delhi team and even star India batter Virat Kohli played under his captaincy during his early years. In 2007-08 season, Manhas gave a memorable performance as he scored 921 runs at a average of 57.56. Gautam Gambhir captained the team in the semi-final and final as Delhi also lifted the title.

In 2015, Manhas shifted his base to Jammu and Kashmir, the place where he was born. In total, he played 157 first-class matches and scored 9714 runs, including 27 centuries. He has also played 130 List A matches, scoring 4126 runs, and 91 T20s, scoring 1170 runs for Delhi.

The IPL stint

In 2008, Manhas was picked by Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. He stayed with the franchise till 2010. He was then bought by the now-defunct Pune Warriors India and then later signed by MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in 2014.

In 55 matches in the IPL, Manhas bowed out of the league with a total of 514 runs at an average of 22.34 to his name.

In 2017, he was appointed as the assistant coach of Punjab Kings. He moved to the Bangladesh Under-19 team to become their batting consultant. After staying there for two years, he returned to the IPL and joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru as an assistant coach.

As of 2025, Manhas is currently the assistant coach of the 2022 champions Gujarat Titans in the IPL.