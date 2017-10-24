 
When And Where To Watch, India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 24 October 2017 17:58 IST

How to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI. Read all about live coverage and ODI match action from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on October 25, 2017.

The second match of the 3-match ODI series will be played in Pune. © AFP

An under pressure India will face their stiffest test in recent times when they try to bounce back in the three-match ODI series against a refreshed New Zealand in the must-win second game on Wednesday. It is not often that India find themselves in a 'save the series situation', having won the last six bilateral engagements. Not many had also expected New Zealand to topple India in the series-opener at the Wankhede but the visitors, playing their first match since the Champions Trophy, did it in emphatic style. It took a record breaking 200-run stand from Ross Taylor and Tom Latham to get the better of their formidable opponents, putting New Zealand on the cusp of a rare series win in India. The way they played spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav was commendable, considering the Australians struggled against the same combination in the preceding series. The hosts, no doubt, were off-colour at Wankhede but the Virat Kohli-led side is expected to come back hard at the Black Caps tomorrow. Kohli led from the front on Sunday with his 31st ODI ton but did not get the support from his team.

When will the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand be played?

The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday, October 25.

Where will the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand be played?

The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

How do I watch the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand live?

The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1,3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand start?

The live broadcast of the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand will start at 01:30 PM IST .

Where can you follow the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand online?

The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • The second ODI will be a must-win game for India
  • India lost the first ODI by six wickets at Wankhede
  • Virat Kohli scored his 31st ODI century in the first ODI
