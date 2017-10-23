 
India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli In Awe Of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Six-Hitting Skills

Updated: 23 October 2017 13:18 IST

It was in the 49th over that Bhuvi smashed a length ball of Adam Milne out of the park and Kohli couldn't help but appreciate the shot.

Kohli was seen bowing down to Bhuvneshwar when the Indian medium pacer hit a six © AFP

India medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave a tough time to the New Zealand bowlers towards the end of the Indian innings in the first ODI played in Mumbai. In fact, it was Bhuvneshwar's brilliant cameo (26 off 15) that took India to a challenging total of 280 for 8 on a track that was two-paced as the hosts found it difficult to get going. After losing both the openers early, Virat Kohli played the sheet anchor's role to perfection as he brought up his 31st century. It was during the 32-run stand between Kohli and Bhuvneshwar for the seventh wicket when the Indian captain was seen bowing down to Bhuvneshwar as the young Indian seamer used the long handle to good effect in the slog overs.

It was in the 49th over that Bhuvi smashed a length ball of Adam Milne out of the park and Kohli couldn't help but appreciate the shot.

However, Bhuvi's efforts went in vain as India failed to defend the total. Ross Taylor and Tom Lathan added 200 runs for the fourth wicket that helped the visitors reach the target without too much trouble.

The Indian bowlers tried everything to break the partnership but Taylor and Latham were in their elements as both the batters swept the Indian spinners at will. New Zealand won the match by six wickets and are 1-0 ahead in the 3-match ODI series.

Bhuvneshwar has come of age as a batsman and has contributed consistently for India with the bat in the lower-order. In the series against Sri Lanka Bhuvneshwar played a brilliant knock in the second ODI and bailed India out of trouble in a match that could have gone either way with Akila Dananjaya spinning his web around the Indian batters.

Bhuvneshwar scored 53 not out and raised a 100-run stand with Dhoni for the eighth wicket to guide India to a three-wicket win over the hosts.

