Following India's narrow Test series loss to South Africa earlier this week, Virat Kohli on Saturday announced that he has decided to quit the Test captaincy. Earlier, Kohli had relinquished the T20 captaincy after India's campaign at the T20 World Cup in the UAE. He was then replaced by Rohit Sharma's as India's full-time white-ball skipper last month. Reacting to Kohli's decision to step down as Test captain, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said that the 33-year-old's decision to step down was a "personal one", adding that the board respects Kohli's decision.

Taking to Twitter, the former India skipper also lauded Kohli, saying that the star batter will play a huge role in taking the current team forward.

"Under Virat's leadership Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game ..his decision is a personal one and Bcci respects it immensely ..he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future. A great player. Well done @BCCI @imVkohli," Ganguly tweeted.

Under Virats leadership Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game ..his decision is a personal one and bcci respects it immensely ..he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future.A great player.well done ..@BCCI @imVkohli — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 15, 2022

Kohli steps down from his role as India's most successful Test captain, having recorded 40 wins in 68 matches.

He is fourth in the list of captains with most Test wins behind South Africa's Graeme Smith (53) and Australian greats Ricky Ponting (43) and Steve Waugh (41).

Promoted

Under his leadership, Team India reached new heights, including a Test series win in Australia.

India also came close of winning the World Test Championship (WTC), losing out to New Zealand in the final.