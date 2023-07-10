Veteran pacer Mohammad Amir rubbished former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's comments on him over the incident involving Babar Azam during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match. During a game between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi earlier this year, Amir had thrown a ball towards his former teammate Babar in frustration following a boundary. A few months back, Afridi had claimed that he had warned Amir for his on-field conduct with Babar, following which the pacer had apologized to him for his behaviour.

"If you want to play for Pakistan, you have to play alongside Babar only. Will you be able to look at him in the eye? Can you play under his captaincy? Focus on your performance, control your aggression, and go back home peacefully," Afridi had said.

However, during a recent interview, Amir confirmed that while he did receive a message from Afridi, but not regarding the incident between him and Babar.

"I received his message but this wasn't it. He only praised my bowling and enquired about my injury. But the things like 'how will you face Babar'... this wasn't in his texts at all. What harm have I caused Babar? or vice-versa? I found it very weird. I don't know what he was thinking when he said that. I guess he speaks a little quickly so he might have mistakenly said that," Amir was quoted as sayinng by Cricket Pakistan.

Amir also cleared the air over his relationship with Babar, saying that both have a mutual respect for each other.

Advertisement

"Babar and I have a mutual understanding and respect. He never bad-mouthed me and same from my side as well. But public thinks we are enemies. It was never like that," the left-arm pacer concluded.