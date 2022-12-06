The England cricket team did their reputation a huge favour with a stunning 74-run victory over Pakistan in an incredibly high-scoring encounter. In a match that saw over 1500 runs being scored, England emerged triumphant after their high-risk declaration decision in the second innings paid off. England's victory over Pakistan hasn't just done them favours but also the Indian cricket team in the World Test Championship points table. Going into the Test series, Pakistan had a realistic chance of making it to the final of the World Test Championship but their defeat has now opened doors for India.

Pakistan remain 5th in the WTC points table but if Australia or India go on to win their forthcoming Test assignments, Babar Azam & Co. would not be able to book their spot in the summit clash. What does England's win mean for Team India?

If India beat Bangladesh 2-0 in the Test series and do not lose more than 1 Test against Australia in the following assignment at home, they can finish the current WTC cycle among the top two sides.

Pakistan captain Babar, speaking after the match, admitted that his side wasn't up to the mark. He also conceded that his team had the opportunity to win the match in the second innings but couldn't do that.

“We were not up to the mark. Had a golden chance in the second innings, but session by session we lost wickets. Our bowling group is young. Unfortunately Haris injured himself in the first innings. All credit to the bowlers who bowled well and tried without Haris. We try to stick to our plans. Difficult when opponent goes at 7 an over. We had an opportunity in the second innings. But we didn't get partnerships in the end. Lot of positives. Our batting performed very well. Bowling also very well,” he said after the match.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Pakistan still have the opportunity to make a comeback, with 2 more Tests to go in the series.

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA World Cup 2022: This Is How Japan Fans Celebrated Win Over Spain