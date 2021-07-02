Chris Gayle, 41, once again proved why he is called one of the biggest entertainers in the history of cricket as he pulled off a cartwheel celebration after dismissing South Africa's Reeza Hendricks during a Twenty20 International (T20I) match on Thursday. The West Indies cricket board shared Gayle's celebration video on Instagram while tagging his fellow teammate Kevin Sinclair, who is known for his cartwheel celebrations on the field. "New celebration unlocked @kevinsinclair404 you've been challenged," the video was captioned.

After watching Gayle's epic celebration, South Africa pacer Dale Steyn couldn't keep himself from admitting that the West Indies batsman is the "coolest cricketer alive."

"Chris Gayle is the coolest cricketer alive," Steyn tweeted.

Chris Gayle is the coolest cricketer alive. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) July 1, 2021

In the match, Gayle could only muster five runs after the West Indies were sent in to bat by South Africa in the fourth T20I of the five-match series.

A quickfire half-century towards the back-end of the innings by their skipper Kieron Pollard saw the hosts post a competitive total of 167 for six from their quota of 20 overs.

In reply, South Africa lost the wicket of Hendricks in the second over as Gayle got him out stumped. Quinton de Kock scored a fighting half-century but the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo produced his career-best spell in T20Is, picking up four wickets for just 19 runs to derail South Africa's chase.

The visitors eventually fell 21 runs short of the target and with the win, the West Indies managed to take the five-match into a decider. The fifth and final T20I will be played on Saturday.