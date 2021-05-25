Chris Gayle dazzled in his "Punjabi Daddy" look, as seen in a picture he posted on his Instagram stories. "Can't wait to shoot tomorrow," wrote Gayle on the picture where he is being helped to wear a turban. Gayle, who turned out for Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, seemed chuffed with this new rendition, posing for the camera with part of the turban buried between his teeth. The Jamaican superstar could be seen in action next when Australia play T20Is in the Caribbean in July this year.

Known for his social-media activities, Gayle was recently snapped with a car that drew Australia cricketer David Warner's attention. Posing with a car that was too compact for Gayle's imposing frame, Gayle looked as happy as always.

However, Warner thought it was "my type of car".

Gayle and Warner could be seen opening for their respective teams when Australia tour the West Indies for five T20Is and three ODIs from July 9 to 24.

The five T20Is will be played in St Lucia before the caravan moves to Barbados for the ODIs.

Gayle, who has been named in the T20I squad, will play in the home season with the aim to make the squad for the T20 World Cup to be held in India later this year.

Gayle hasn't quite been at his imperious best of late -- he made 178 runs from eight IPL matches in 2021 season without a single half-century.

The West Indies are playing as many as 15 T20Is in their home season this year, giving them apt preparation for the World Cup title they will defend in October.