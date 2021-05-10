Chris Gayle, who is currently in Maldives after the IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely, has been posting regular updates from his stay in the country with his followers, in the form of pictures and videos on his Instagram account. On Monday, he posted a video of himself eating a jumbo-sized lobster burger, which he described as the "biggest" he has ever held in his hands. "Breaking News: This is the biggest burger the UniverseBoss ever had! #JumboLobsterBurger," Gayle wrote on Instagram. The Punjab Kings batsman was recently in India to play in the 14th edition of the IPL, but after the tournament was postponed last week, he along with several other foreign cricketers mainly from Australia, have travelled to Maldives.

Gayle, one of the most explosive batsmen in world cricket, had a mixed season with his franchise as he managed only 178 runs from eight outings, with a high score of 46 runs.

He failed to score a half-century and his cautious approach also affected his strike-rate, bringing it down to 133.83 as compared to his IPL career strike rate which is nearly 150.

Gayle, the only cricketer in the world to smash 1,000 sixes in the shortest format, wasn't at his fluent best during the tournament and could clear the fence only eight times from as many appearances.

When the tournament was postponed by the BCCI and the IPL governing council, Punjab Kings were occupying sixth place on the points table, with three wins and five losses.

Apart from Gayle, several Australian players from different IPL franchises have also landed in Maldives where they are completing their 14-day quarantine before boarding a flight back to their home country -- a decision prompted by the Australian government's decision to ban the passenger flights from India.