West Indies vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates
WI vs NZ, 3rd ODI Live Updates: New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat against West Indies in the third and final ODI in Bridgetown, Barbados. The series is evenly poised at 1-1 after New Zealand's comprehensive win in the previous match. New Zealand are yet to win an ODI series in the West Indies, but now have the opportunity to do so. The visitors had earlier won the T20I series 2-1. West Indies, on the other hand, have won just one of their last 11 ODIs, which has seen them lose three series on the trot. (LIVE SCORECARD)
West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (capt), Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Kevin Sinclair
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (capt, wk), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Update - 11.56 pm IST (6.26 pm GMT) - The rain has arrived. The conditions were a bit overcast and it became very dark in the last moment or so. It has started to drizzle now and the covers are coming on. The whole ground is not covered so that means the groundstaff are expecting it to pass away. Let's hope it is a short break. Stay tuned for further updates.
Length ball outside off, Shai Hope shoulders arms at it.
On a length and outside off, Hope leaves it alone.
Fuller and outside leg, Shai Hope hits is back towards the bowler.
Wide! This one lands outside leg, Shai Hope looks to pull it but misses.
Fuller one this time, Shai Hope looks to defend it but gets an outside edge as the ball rolls towards third man. They collect one.
On a length and down the middle, Shai Hope defends it back towards the bowler.
Length ball outside off, left alone by Shai Hope.
On a length and outside off, Shai Hope drives it. The fielder at short covers makes a good stop. Another dot.
An outswinger outside off, Shai Hope shoulders arms at it.
Slightly shorter and on middle, Shai Hope blocks it towards mid on. Dot.
On a length and on middle, Kyle Mayers defends it back towards the bowler.
On a length and on off, Shai Hope flicks it to short mid-wicket for a quick single.
Fuller and on middle, defended out.
FOUR! Fuller and on middle, Shai Hope knocks it down the ground. The fielder chases it but can only escort it to the fence. Boundary!
Slightly shorter, outside off, Shai Hope looks to play at it but misses.
Wide! This one lands outside leg, Shai Hope looks to flick it but misses.
Fuller and on off, Kyle Mayers eases it to point. A fumble from the fielder allows the batters to cross.
Play and a miss. Shorter and outside off, Shai Hope looks for an uppercut but misses. Just a single from the over.
Another outswinger and outside off, Shai Hope lets it go. Four dots in a row now.