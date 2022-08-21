WI vs NZ, 3rd ODI Live Updates: New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat against West Indies in the third and final ODI in Bridgetown, Barbados. The series is evenly poised at 1-1 after New Zealand's comprehensive win in the previous match. New Zealand are yet to win an ODI series in the West Indies, but now have the opportunity to do so. The visitors had earlier won the T20I series 2-1. West Indies, on the other hand, have won just one of their last 11 ODIs, which has seen them lose three series on the trot. (LIVE SCORECARD)

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (capt), Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Kevin Sinclair

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (capt, wk), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

