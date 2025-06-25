West Indies vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: West Indies host Australia in a series of three Test matches, starting June 25. This will the start of the campaign for both the sides in World Test Championship 2025-27. Australia come into the series on the back of a five-wicket loss to South Africa in the final of the previous cycle. Pat Cummins, the leader of the Australian side, will aim for a winning start in the new cycle while West Indies, led by Roston Chase, will be equally eager to begin with a win. (Live Scorecard)