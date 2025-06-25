Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live Score Updates
West Indies vs Australia 1st Test Day 1: Both the teams have already announced their playing XIs for the game.
West Indies vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: West Indies host Australia in a series of three Test matches, starting June 25. This will the start of the campaign for both the sides in World Test Championship 2025-27. Australia come into the series on the back of a five-wicket loss to South Africa in the final of the previous cycle. Pat Cummins, the leader of the Australian side, will aim for a winning start in the new cycle while West Indies, led by Roston Chase, will be equally eager to begin with a win. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, The Frank Worrell Trophy, 2025, Jun 25, 2025
Day 1 | Morning Session
WI
AUS
7/0 (2.5)
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.47
Batsman
Sam Konstas
2* (9)
Usman Khawaja
4 (9)
Bowler
Jayden Seales
2/0 (1.5)
Shamar Joseph
5/0 (1)
West Indies vs Australia 1st Test Live
Too much breeze.
Fuller in length now, tempting to be driven, but Sam plays within himself and shoulders arms. The ball pitches and then moves away off the seam.
On a length, but again, well wide outside off, Konstas takes his bat away from the line.
Well outside off, left alone.
Full, a bit too straight, Sam Konstas pushes it towards mid on.
Short and down the leg side, Sam Konstas is hurried by the pace and cannot quite tuck it away. He tries to glance it towards fine leg but is beaten by pace and just about manages to get bat on ball, to push it towards square leg. Takes the single.
A bit straighter, UK works it through mid-wicket for a single.
Ho ho! Bring it on! There is that Barbados of the old! Wow, what a delivery. Shamar bowls it on a good length, at a very good pace. Uzzie looks to defend but suddenly, the ball shoots up and Khawaja has nowhere to go. Looks to fend but the ball has already gone past, off the outside edge. He is in the air while trying to play that shot and gets a thick outside edge. Flies over third slip and Khawaja gets a couple.
Finally, makes the batter play. On a length, just outside off, Usman gets across and defends. The third umpire informs umpire Nitin Menon that Shamar has overstepped. NO BALL signalled.
Full outside off, but too wide again to make Khawaja interested.
Another wild delivery, angled way down the leg side, Usman Khawaja lets it pass.
On a length miles outside off, left alone.
Decent start by Seales. Here's the exciting Shamar Joseph. He blew Australia away with a broken toe. Now, it will be interesting to see what a fully fit Shamar does.
And now, the leading edge. On a length, around middle and off, once again SK is early into his flick while the ball stops on the surface. Goes off the leading edge, but does not carry to cover-point.
IN THE AIR... SAFE! There's that tackiness. There has been some rain in the buildup to the game and hence, there is a fair bit of moisture on the surface. As a result, the ball lands and holds up on the surface. Sam is early into his flick and gets an edge, which nearly carries to mid on!
A bit too straight, Usman flicks it past the diving square leg fielder, to his left, for a single at deep backward square leg, to get off the mark. Not sure whether that was hit uppishly, but the fielders did get excited.
Overpitched, closer to the off stump this time, Khawaja leans and drives it towards cover.
Swing on offer. Seales comes from around the wicket to the left hander, lands it full but wide outside off. The ball comes in but the width allows Usman Khawaja to let it pass.
A short ball, down the leg side, the youngest opener in Tests for Australia and the fourth youngest overall, gets off the mark, with a nudge through square leg for a single. Already a deep mid-wicket in place, so it seems like the Windies are going to try and bounce him out.
The West Indies disperse from their huddle and out walk the new Aussie openers - Usman Khawaja and Sam Konstas. It will be Jayden Seales to start off proceedings against Konstas. Seales was very impressive against Bangladesh at home and will be interesting to see how he shows his aggression here. Right then. All set, here we go. Three slips and a gully await!