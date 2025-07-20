Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I Live Score Updates
West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I Live: After clinching a 3-0 series sweep vs West Indies, Australia will be eyeing a similar dominance in the shortest format as well.
West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I Live Score Updates© AFP
West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I Live Updates: After a series of three Test matches, the West Indies vs Australia clash moves to the shortest format of the game. Australia registered a 3-0 clean sweep in the Test series and hosts Windies will be pleased with the fact that the action now moves to T20Is where they will be having a better chance to challenge the visitors. The T20I series consists of five matches with the first match taking place at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. (Live Scorecard)
Topics mentioned in this article
WI vs Australia 1st T20I Live Updates
The highly anticipated five-match T20I series between West Indies and Australia is set to kick off with the first encounter at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. This series comes on the heels of Australia's dominant performance in the Test series, and the West Indies will be keen to bounce back and assert their T20 prowess in home conditions. The T20I rivalry between these two nations has been tightly contested, with the head-to-head record currently standing at 11 wins apiece in 22 matches. The West Indies have a slightly better record on home soil (6-3), including a dominant 4-1 series win in 2021. However, Australia has been in excellent T20I form recently, having lost only one of their last seven multi-game bilateral series. This series also serves as crucial preparation for both teams with an eye on the upcoming T20 World Cup. The West Indies T20I squad will be highly motivated, especially after the disappointing Test series loss. Captain Shai Hope will lead a side that features a blend of experienced campaigners and exciting new talents. West Indies recently broke a four-series losing streak in T20Is by defeating Ireland and will be aiming for consecutive series victories for the first time since August 2024. Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh, will be keen to continue their strong white-ball form. Their T20I squad for this series features a mix of established players and some promising new faces, with key Test players like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Travis Head rested. Australia has been in superb form with the bat, logging the highest percentage of runs from boundaries among full-member sides since the start of 2024. While Australia enters the series as favorites given their recent T20I dominance and the West Indies' struggles in the longer format, the home advantage and the T20 specialists in the West Indies squad cannot be underestimated. The Sabina Park pitch promises a good contest between bat and ball. The battle between West Indies' explosive batting and Australia's well-rounded attack will be fascinating. While Australia might have a slight edge on paper, the West Indies' desire to prove a point in their preferred format could make for a compelling opening encounter.