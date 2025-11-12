Former West Indies star Nicholas Pooran picked India stalwart Virat Kohli after he was asked to name the "last man standing" during a recent interaction. In fact, he chose Kohli over himself in this 'this or that' challenge, having previously not picked Rohit Sharma in the same scenario. In a video shared by CricTracker, he gave a cheeky smile before eventually picking Kohli as the last man standing. Pooran persisted with Australia's Travis Head for a while, despite being pitted with the likes of Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson.

He then picked himself over Head before ignoring former India captain Rohit. The final name on the list was Kohli's.

Nicholas Pooran takes on CricTracker's last man standing challenge pic.twitter.com/erHQS9jING — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) November 11, 2025

Having retired from Test cricket and T20Is, Kohli was recently seen in action during the ODI series against Australia last month.

Kohli, after consecutive ducks in the first two matches, came good with a 74-run effort in the final match. There were also impressive individual efforts by Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel during the series.

Just like Kohli, Rohit too made his India comeback during the same series. He shone in two of the three games, including scoring a century in the third.

Kohli and Rohit have reportedly been instructed to participate in domestic matches for their respective state teams to stay in the reckoning for ODI team.

With limited one-day internationals scheduled for now and the focus on the 20-over format as the T20 World Cup approaches quickly, Kohli and Rohit will need game time to stay in contention for a place in the squad for the ODI World Cup scheduled in 2027.

Rohit has reportedly informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that he could be available for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, set to begin on November 26. However, there is no clarity yet on Kohli's stance.

(With IANS Inputs)