Rahkeem Cornwall, the West Indies cricketer, achieved one of the rarest feats as he slammed a double century in a T20 game in the USA. Cornwall blasted 22 massive sixes to remain unbeaten on 205 off just 77 balls while playing for Atlanta Fire in a tournament called Atlanta Open T20 Cricket Tournament.

While videos have been circulating on social media of the innings, the information was confirmed by reputed statistician Mohandas Menon in a tweet. "West Indian Rahkeem Cornwall, while playing for Atlanta Fire, blasted an unbeaten 205 in just 77 balls (SR 266.23) that included 22 sixes and 17 fours in an American T20 competition known as the Atlanta Open. A prize money of $75,000 is available to the winning team."

Watch Video of Rahkeem Cornwall Innings Of 205

Rahkeem Cornwall put Atlanta Fire on top with a DOUBLE century going 205*(77) with 2️⃣2️⃣ MASSIVE sixes 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/1iRfyniiUw — Minor League Cricket (@MiLCricket) October 6, 2022

Atlanta Fire posted 326/1 and then restricted opponents Square Drive to 154/8 to eventually win the match by 172 runs.

Justin Dill picked up 4 wickets for Atlanta Fire. Cornwall, who is a competent spinner as well, did not bowl in the match.