The West Indies have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in their recent outing in the first ODI against England, on May 29, in Edgbaston, Birmingham, according to the ICC website. Match Referee Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel imposed a five per cent fine on each player's match fee, after Shai Hope's team was found to be one over short of the required target at the end of the innings, once time allowances were taken into consideration.

The penalty is in line with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences. As per ICC regulations, players are fined five percent of their match fee for each over their side who fails to bowl within the allotted time.

West Indies captain Shai Hope accepted the sanction to the offence, with a formal hearing not deemed necessary. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Martin Saggers, along with third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Graham Lloyd.

England registered a massive 238-run win after posting 400/8 on the board, courtesy sizzling half-centuries from Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell. In response, the West Indies were bowled out for 162, with Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton scalping three wickets each.

While none of England's batters managed to score a hundred against the West Indies, they had four players who contributed a half-century, with Jacob Bethell's 82 the highlight in a Player of the Match performance.

The second match is being played in Cardiff and the final march will be played in Oval on Tuesday.

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Jayden Seales, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)